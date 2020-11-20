Insider Buying: Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) Insider Purchases £110,000 in Stock

Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) insider Scott Fletcher bought 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

Shares of NCCL stock opened at GBX 4.87 ($0.06) on Friday. Ncondezi Energy Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.79 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.

Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) Company Profile

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. It develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. The company also explores for and develops coal mine.

