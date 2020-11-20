Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys 5,602 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 5,602 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $10,867.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,024,289.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLRO opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. ClearOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ClearOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

