Insider Buying: Brambles Limited (BXB.AX) (ASX:BXB) Insider Buys 10,860 Shares of Stock

Brambles Limited (BXB.AX) (ASX:BXB) insider Nora Scheinkestel acquired 10,860 shares of Brambles Limited (BXB.AX) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.91 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,526.04 ($84,661.46).

Nora Scheinkestel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Nora Scheinkestel acquired 1,780 shares of Brambles Limited (BXB.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.50 ($7.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,697.12 ($13,355.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$11.22.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

