Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,224 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $31,322.16.

On Friday, September 4th, Bryant R. Riley bought 2,282 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $59,811.22.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $533,400.00.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $839.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

