Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
