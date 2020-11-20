Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

