Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.