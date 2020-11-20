INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INH. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) alerts:

ETR:INH opened at €30.35 ($35.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.07 million and a P/E ratio of -31.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.65. INDUS Holding AG has a 1 year low of €20.75 ($24.41) and a 1 year high of €41.30 ($48.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.