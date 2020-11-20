Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Indivior in a research report issued on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sephton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

INVVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Indivior from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Indivior has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Indivior has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

