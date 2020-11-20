Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

NARI stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inari Medical (NARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.