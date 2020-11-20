Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Short Interest Up 56.5% in October

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immuron stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.60% of Immuron as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMRN opened at $7.45 on Friday. Immuron has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Immuron Ltd. engages in the research and development of oral immunotherapy, and product sales which focuses on bovine-colostrum with antibodies of choice for the treatment and prevention of a range of infectious and immune modulated diseases. It operates through the following segments: Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products.The Research and Development segment involves the R&D projects performed in Australia, Israel, and United States.

