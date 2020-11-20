Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Immatics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $26,525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $18,631,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $8,488,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $7,400,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.