Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.78

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 7830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64.

Get Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) alerts:

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.