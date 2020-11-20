IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. IHI has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of -0.21.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. IHI had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that IHI will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

