Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.