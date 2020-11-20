IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Cormark raised IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB set a $4.75 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

IAG opened at $3.37 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 321.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 304,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 378.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 973.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 616,774 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

