Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $17,250.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Dominic J. Monetta sold 15,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $17,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 27,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

