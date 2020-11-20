Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 2.43% of Hudson Global worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

