HSBC Downgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capri from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CPRI opened at $33.33 on Friday. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

