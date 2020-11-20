H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New $15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $10.45 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

