Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 278.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 276.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 479,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 351,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 54.0% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 45,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

