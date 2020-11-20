Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.20.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

