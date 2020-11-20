Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

NYSE HST opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

