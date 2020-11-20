Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.56.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.