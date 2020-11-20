HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.67

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 4618344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

