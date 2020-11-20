Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of HTHIY stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

