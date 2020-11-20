Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

NYSE HRC opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.