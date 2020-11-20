Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

