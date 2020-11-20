Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

HRX opened at C$14.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $534.60 million and a P/E ratio of -9.18. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$21.64.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

