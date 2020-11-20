Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Desjardins has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

TSE HRX opened at C$14.70 on Wednesday. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.48. The firm has a market cap of $534.60 million and a PE ratio of -9.18.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

