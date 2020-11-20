Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

