Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) Insider Timothy Clissold Purchases 10,000 Shares

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) insider Timothy Clissold purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($391.95).

Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) stock opened at GBX 312.16 ($4.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 236.30 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 374 ($4.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $438.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 299.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L)’s payout ratio is 657.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

