Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.40. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,548 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

