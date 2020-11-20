Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Financial Review

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

This table compares Health Catalyst and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 9.09 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -23.35 Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.63 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -16.19

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -46.91% -20.74% -12.55% Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Alithya Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 21.87%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.