Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $169,650.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

