Head-To-Head Review: Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) vs. Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ)

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Kaleyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kaleyra and Tintri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million 1.61 -$5.51 million $0.24 29.69 Tintri $125.90 million 0.00 -$157.65 million N/A N/A

Kaleyra has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri.

Volatility & Risk

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tintri has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -15.09% 0.57% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kaleyra and Tintri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaleyra currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 63.16%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Tintri.

Summary

Kaleyra beats Tintri on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

