Head to Head Analysis: Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lizhi and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $169.58 million 0.68 -$19.10 million N/A N/A Magnite $156.41 million 10.14 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -38.30

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi N/A N/A N/A Magnite -32.44% -16.03% -5.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lizhi and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Magnite 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lizhi presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 374.31%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.49%. Given Lizhi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Magnite.

Summary

Lizhi beats Magnite on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

