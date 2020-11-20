Head to Head Analysis: Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) & Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Targa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Targa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equitrans Midstream and Targa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 0 2 1 0 2.33 Targa Resources 0 7 12 1 2.70

Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Targa Resources has a consensus price target of $23.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Targa Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Targa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 2.10 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.64 Targa Resources $8.67 billion 0.61 -$209.20 million ($0.81) -28.69

Equitrans Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Targa Resources. Targa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equitrans Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Targa Resources has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Equitrans Midstream pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Targa Resources pays out -49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equitrans Midstream has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Targa Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Targa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream 1.40% 15.27% 5.43% Targa Resources -22.86% 3.89% 1.67%

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Targa Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of NGL products; and wholesale of propane, as well as provision of related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users. In addition, the company offers NGL balancing services; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area, as well as purchases, markets, and resells natural gas. It operates approximately 28,900 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 46 owned and operated processing plants; and owns or operates a total of 34 storage wells with a gross storage capacity of approximately 72 million barrels. As of December 31, 2019, the company leased and managed approximately 698 railcars; 138 transport tractors; and 2 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

