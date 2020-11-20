HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $52,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,432 shares of company stock valued at $30,595,064 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

