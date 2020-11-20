HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $2.38 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

