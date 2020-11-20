Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €52.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.89 ($58.69).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

ETR:DLG opened at €36.18 ($42.56) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.26 and a 200-day moving average of €37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.