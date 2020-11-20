GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GVC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,082.17 ($14.14).

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 970.20 ($12.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,011.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 850.36. GVC Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

