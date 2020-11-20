Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $15.65 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
