Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
