Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

