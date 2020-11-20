Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

