GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRWG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.74 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.