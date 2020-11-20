Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Insider Sells $158,840.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $158,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $478,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $169,320.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $37.52 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 473,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

