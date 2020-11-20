Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Acquires 2,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,930.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

