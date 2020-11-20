Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €23.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.23 ($27.33).

Get Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) alerts:

FRA GYC opened at €20.14 ($23.69) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.67 and a 200-day moving average of €20.79.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.