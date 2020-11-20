GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.00 on Friday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $2,676,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $91,743,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $72,280,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $61,936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,466,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

