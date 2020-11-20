Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Up 58.7% in October

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the October 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

GSBD opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.5% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

