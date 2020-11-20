Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.13. Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 8,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.